In bid to reduce plastic usage, meat traders in Andhra's Guntur offer discounts to those who carry own cloth bags

In a bid to minimize plastic usage and reduce environmental damage, the municipal body of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh said that chicken or mutton shopkeepers in the district will offer discounts from Sunday to customers who bring their own cloth carry bags.

Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Challa Anuradha in an official statement issued on Saturday said they are striving to make the corporation plastic-free.

A meeting was held with meat shop owners and they were instructed to avoid usage of plastic at meat shops. The vendors will give a discount of Rs 10 per kg of chicken and Rs 20 per kg of mutton to those customers who bring their own cloth bag or box.

This offer came into force from today.

The Commissioner further stated that special taskforce teams of the municipal corporation will hold raids on vegetables/fruits sellers or buyers and impose heavy penalties if they use plastic covers for sale or purchase, the statement read.

( With inputs from ANI )

