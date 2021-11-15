Income Tax Department conducts searches in Gurugram

The Income Tax Department carried out search and seizure operations on November 10 on two groups-- one engaged in real estate and hospitality and the other, a tools and equipment manufacturing group at Gurugram, said a press release from Ministry of Finance.

Various incriminating documents and electronic data relating to an unaccounted investment in real estate, unaccounted sales and purchases, the difference in stock, acquisition of shell companies, Benami properties and transactions, bogus unsecured loans and share application money, evasion of capital gains, etc. were found and seized.

Further, evidence of large sums of money having been received in the form of salary and remuneration by family members without any commensurate qualification or participation in the management of the businesses has been found and seized in one of the groups.

Total cash amounting to Rs 3.54 crore and Jewellery valued at Rs 5.15 crore have been seized. In total, 18 bank lockers have been placed under restraint.

The search action, in these groups, has led to the detection of estimated unaccounted income to the tune of Rs 600 crore.

Further investigations are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor