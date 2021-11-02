Income Tax Department conducts searches in Tamil Nadu

Income Tax Department has carried out search and seizure operations in Tamil Nadu in the case of a group engaged in the manufacturing of animal feeds, poultry farming, edible oils and export of egg products.

The search action in the group was initiated on October 27 covering 40 premises located in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

"During the course of the search operation, several incriminating documents and materials in the form of electronic data have been found and seized. These seized documents indicate that the group is involved in suppressing its income by different ways such as inflating expenses including booking bogus purchases, by under-invoicing of sales and also by non-reflecting scrap/by-products sales in the regular books of accounts. The analysis of seized documents also shows that unaccounted income so generated has been invested in acquisition and construction of various immovable properties and also incurred in meeting unaccounted expenses," read an official release.

The search action has resulted in the seizure of unaccounted cash of Rs 3.3 crore and the detection of unaccounted income exceeding Rs 300 crore.

Further investigations are in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor