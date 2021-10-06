Income tax dept conducts searches at Hyderabad based pharmaceutical company

By ANI | Published: October 6, 2021 04:11 PM2021-10-06T16:11:55+5:302021-10-06T16:20:07+5:30

The Income Tax department is conducting searches on Hetero Drugs, a pharmaceutical company in Hyderabad, informed sources told ANI.

As per sources, searches at the office and residence of the Company directors are underway. More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

