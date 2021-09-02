Income Tax Dept conducts searches on manufacturer of synthetic yarns over tax evasion worth crores

The Income Tax Department on Thursday carried out a search and seizure operation on a manufacturer and distributor of synthetic yarns and polyester chips having corporate offices in Delhi and factories at Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Dahej over alleged unaccounted transactions to the tune of Rs 380 crore.

During the course of the search, many incriminating documents, loose sheets, digital evidence etc. were found, indicating the involvement of the group in unaccounted transactions. Substantial evidence of transactions outside the regular books of accounts, cash purchases, suppression of sales and booking of sales to bogus parties have also been found.

"The group has routed its own unaccounted funds to the tune of Rs. 380 crore in its books in the form of bogus unsecured loans, through paper entities, over the past few years. Besides, an amount of Rs. 40 crore has also been introduced in its books through shell entities in the form of share premium. The directors and auditors of the shell entities have, in their statement, admitted that these entities were essentially used to provide accommodation entries," the department said in a press release.

Further, the release read, "Substantial evidence of cash purchase and documents revealing the movement of cash through "angadias" has been recovered. Evidence of booking bogus purchases of Rs. 154 crore has also been detected. During the search, unaccounted jewellery has been found and 11 lockers have been placed under restraint."

The search operation is still underway and further investigations are also in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

