Increase in violence against women, Rajasthan ranks number 1 while UP 2nd

Crime against women in India is on rise, many cases of rapes take place in the country every day. Some incidents come to light after a complaint is lodged with the police, while some are suppressed for social or other reasons. Meanwhile, the central government's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Wednesday released the figure of year 2020. According to these statistics, Rajasthan has the highest number of rape cases in the country. While, Uttar Pradesh is at the second position.

According to the NCRB, 3,71,503 crimes against women were recorded across the country in 2020. This figure is lower than in 2019. In 2019, 4,05,326 cases were reported. Meanwhile, in 2020, 28,046 cases of rape were reported across the country. That means an average of 77 rape cases were reported per day.

The incidence of rape has decreased compared to 2019, but the situation has not changed. Rajasthan also topped the list of rape cases last year. In 2019, Rajasthan recorded the highest number of 5,997 cases. While, UP ranked second and Madhya Pradesh was third. Not only that, but according to NCRB figures, in 295 of the crimes reported in 2020, the victims were under 18 years of age.

According to the NCRB, Rajasthan had the highest number of 5,310 rape cases. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh-2,769, Madhya Pradesh-2,339, Maharashtra-2,061 and Assam-1,657.