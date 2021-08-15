Independence Day: CM Arvind Kejriwal to inaugrate 5 flag masts across Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate five flag masts across Delhi on Sunday on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Office (CMO) informed that these 5 flag masts are amongst the 500 flags which will be installed by Republic Day.

"On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, Hon'ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate 5 flag masts across Delhi while honouring the bravery of our Corona Warriors. These 5 flag masts are amongst the 500 flags which will be installed by Republic Day," tweeted by Chief Minister Office (CMO) Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort in New Delhi on Sunday. He will hoist the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort.

Security has been tightened in the national capital for the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday. Counter-drone technology has been deployed in sensitive areas in the national capital to thwart any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, farmers have proposed tractor parade in the national capital on Independence Day against the three farm laws introduced by the Central government last year.

Speaking to ANI, a farmer said, "Around 5,000 vehicles and 20,000 farmers will take part in the parade on Sunday. We are ready for the protest. Our protest is against the three farm laws. Women are leading this protest. We want to show the government that we are not broken. The protest is on."

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana informed that they have been talking to farmer leaders and Delhi borders have been sealed.

Delhi Traffic Police had also issued an advisory for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort to ensure safe and smooth flow of vehicles across the city.

Local city buses including DTC will not move on Ring Road from 00:00 midnight to 11:00 AM on 15.08.2021 between ISBT and Ring Road - NH-24 (NH-9)/NH 'T' point (Nizamuddin Khatta) and take alternative route available.

Buses ordinarily terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi Main Railway Station will be curtailed/ diverted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor