Independence Day: PM Modi reaches Red Fort, to address the nation shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached the Red Fort in New Delhi to address the nation on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

He will unfurl the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The Prime Minister was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, AVSM, to the Prime Minister.

Later, a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, PM Modi will inspect the Guard of Honour.

For the first time ever, this year as soon as the national flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi 17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force in Amrut Formation. After the showering of flower petals, the Prime Minister will address the nation.

The Prime Minister had launched 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from Sabarmati Ashram at Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March 2021 to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been tightened in the national capital for the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday. Counter-drone technology has been deployed in sensitive areas in the national capital to thwart any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, farmers have proposed tractor parade in the national capital on Independence Day against the three farm laws introduced by the Central government last year.

Speaking to ANI, a farmer said, "Around 5,000 vehicles and 20,000 farmers will take part in the parade on Sunday. We are ready for the protest. Our protest is against the three farm laws. Women are leading this protest. We want to show the government that we are not broken. The protest is on."

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana informed that they have been talking to farmer leaders and Delhi borders have been sealed.

Delhi Traffic Police had also issued an advisory for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort to ensure safe and smooth flow of vehicles across the city.

Local city buses including DTC will not move on Ring Road from 00:00 midnight to 11:00 AM on 15.08.2021 between ISBT and Ring Road - NH-24 (NH-9)/NH 'T' point (Nizamuddin Khatta) and take alternative route available.

Buses ordinarily terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi Main Railway Station will be curtailed/ diverted.

A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

