India adds 46,759 new COVID-19 infections, Kerala logs 32,801 cases

India reported 46,759 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 3,26,49,947, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Active cases rose to 3,59,775, according to the health ministry. Kerala continues to report a record number of cases and logged 32,801 fresh infections and 179 deaths on Friday.

The active cases comprise 1.10 per cent of the total infections.

With 31,374 recoveries in the last 24 hours the cumulative tally of recovered patients has reached 3,18,52,802.

The national recovery rate was recorded at 97.56 per cent.

According to the heath ministry, the death toll has climbed to 4,37,370 with 509 fresh fatalities.

The weekly positivity rate stood at 2.19 per cent, it has remained less than 3 per cent for the last 64 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.66 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last 33 days and below 5 per cent for 82 consecutive days now.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. As many as 17,61,110 tests were conducted on Friday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 51,68,87,602.

Meanwhile, India administered more than 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses yesterday. With the administration of 1,03,35,290 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 62,29,89,134 as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 67,19,042 sessions.

( With inputs from ANI )

