India administers 1 crore vaccine doses for third time in last 11 days

Published: September 6, 2021

For the third time in the last 11 days, India administered more than 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

India's total vaccination coverage has crossed 69.68 crore doses and untill 7 pm today, 92 lakh vaccine doses were administered, the ministry said.

Out of the total doses administered today, 64,30,173 people were innoculated with the first dose , while 27.7 lakh were given the second dose.

So far, over 1 crore healthcare workers have been vaccinated while 1.83 crore frontline workers received the jab in the country inoculated.

( With inputs from ANI )

