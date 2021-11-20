India administers over 51 lakhs COVID vaccine jabs in last 24 hrs

India administered 51,59,931 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

With this, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 115.79 crore.

"As many as 1,15,79,69,274 vaccine doses of vaccines have been administrated as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,19,13,371 sessions," the statement issued by the Union Health Ministry said.

Of the total, 1,03,82,038 health care workers received the first dose and 93,89,728 second vaccine doses; 1,83,75,620 front line workers were administered the first dose and 1,62,86,345 vaccine doses given as the second dose to front line workers.

According to the health ministry, 44,03,91,026 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 18,67,51,559 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, in the age group of 45-59 years, 18,01,84,542 people have received the first dose and 10,97,56,295 have received the second dose whereas 11,28,73,841 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 7,35,78,280 vaccine doses given as the second dose to the people over 60 years.

Meanwhile, India reported 10,302 new COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Out of these, Kerala reported 5,754 new cases of the COVID-19 infection and 49 deaths.

Meanwhile, India's active caseload stands at 1,24,868 which now account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.36 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

