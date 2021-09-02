India administers over 66.98 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses so far

Published: September 2, 2021

India has administered over 66.98 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, Heath Ministry informed on Thursday.

As per the ministry's 7 pm provisional report, "India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 66.98 Crore (66,98,35,708) landmark milestone today."

Further, it was informed that over 64.70 lakh vaccines doses were administered in a single day, today.

India reported 47,092 new COVID-19 cases and 509 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

As many as 35,181 patients recovered across the country from the viral disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,20,28,825. The current recovery rate is at 97.48 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

