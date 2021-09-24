India administers over 84 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses so far

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 84 crore mark, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday.

"With the administration of 72,20,642 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 84 crores (84,15,18,026) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 82,33,242 sessions," the ministry said in a press release.

As per the data from the ministry, Uttar Pradesh is leading in the vaccination coverage with 9,88,83,207 doses administered in the state. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have administered 7,69,21,190 and 5,98,81,731 vaccine doses respectively so far.

Further, it has been informed that 32,542 patients have recovered from COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, increasing the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,28,48,273. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.78 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

As many as 31,382 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the country to 3,00,162.

"Active cases presently constitute 0.89 per cent of the country's total positive cases. This is the lowest figure of active cases in India since March 2020," the release read.

As per the release, the last 24 hours saw a total of 15,65,696 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 55.99 crores (55,99,32,709) cumulative tests.

( With inputs from ANI )

