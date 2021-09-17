India administers record 2 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses today; Mandaviya says 'gift' to PM Modi on birthday

India set a new record on Friday by administering over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday.

As per the COWIN portal till 5:19 pm, 2,02,74,365 vaccine doses so far today.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and several state governments have aimed to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday historic by setting a record number of Covid vaccinations today.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the historic feat is a gift to PM Modi on behalf of the health workers and the countrymen.

"#VaccineSeva A gift to Prime minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the health workers and the countrymen. Today, on his birthday, India has crossed the historical figure of administering 2 crore vaccines in a day, setting a new record. Well done India!" Mandaviya tweeted.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also tweeted on the occasion and said two crore vaccine doses in a day is India's gift to PM Modi.

"India's gift to PM @narendramodi Ji! 2 crore vaccine doses in a day and counting. A big shout out to our frontline workers for their dedication. Thank you India!" she tweeted.

"9 hours. 2 Crore Vaccine Doses Administered. Great Going, India! #LargestVaccineDrive #VaccineSeva," My Gov India tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

India has administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccines in a day on earlier occasions.

The vaccination drive in the country commenced on January 16 with the inoculation of healthcare and frontline workers. At present, India is administering COVID-19 vaccines-- Covishield of Serum Institute of India (SII), Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Sputnik V.

To ramp up the drive, on April 1, the government had opened Covid-19 vaccination for everyone above the age of 45 years. A month later from May 1, as a part of the third phase of the vaccination drive, India began administering the vaccine in the 18 to 44 years age group.

Since then, the country's vaccination drive is scaling new heights. On August 9, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 50 crores.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor