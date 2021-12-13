India attained political freedom in 1947 but we got religious freedom through Ram Temple movement: VHP's Surendra Jain

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national joint general secretary Surendra Jain on Sunday said that India attained political freedom in 1947 but "we got religious and cultural freedom through Ram Temple movement".

Speaking at the book launch titled 'Sab Ke Ram', Jain, said, "After 490 years of long protest for Ram Temple movement. 13 crore family participated in the Ram Temple movement. From 1984 to 2019, 65 crore people provided their support in the construction of Ram Temple."

"In 1947, India got its political freedom. But through the movement for the Ram Temple, we got our religious and cultural freedom. Secular politics has only divided the nation," he added.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary Arun Kumar, said, "Ram Temple movement awakened the Hindu society and became a moment of self-realisation for the Hindus."

In November 2019, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

( With inputs from ANI )

