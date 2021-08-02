India, China say 12th round military talks on disengagement constructive, agree to resolve issues

New Delhi [India], August 2 : The 12th round of the India-China Corps Commander level meeting was held on July 31 at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side, to iron out an agreement for the next phase of disengagement in eastern Ladakh where the two sides have been engaged in a bitter standoff since May 2020."The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on resolution of remaining areas related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas. The two sides noted that this round of meeting was constructive, which further enhanced mutual understanding," the Army said in a statement.It said that both sides agreed to resolve these remaining issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations. "The two sides also agreed that in the interim they will continue their effective efforts in ensuring stability along the LAC in the Western Sector and jointly maintain peace and tranquillity," the statement added. This round of meetings was held following the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of India and the People's Republic of China on July 14 in Dushanbe, and the 22nd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on June 25.

( With inputs from ANI )

