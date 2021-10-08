India conducts 13,85,706 COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours

By ANI | Published: October 8, 2021 10:00 AM2021-10-08T10:00:50+5:302021-10-08T10:10:02+5:30

A total of 13,85,706 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today.

India conducts 13,85,706 COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours | India conducts 13,85,706 COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours

India conducts 13,85,706 COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours

Next

A total of 13,85,706 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today.

A total of 58,00,43,190 tests have been conducted so far.

On Wednesday 14,31,819 COVID-19 tests had been conducted.

Meanwhile, India reported 21,257 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With this, the active cases in the country stand at 2,40,221.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Indian Council Of Medical ResearchIcmrIndia council of medical researchIndian council of medicalIndian council medical researchIndian council for medicalIndian council of medical and researchIndia council for medical researchMinistry of health and indian council of medical researchIndian medical research council