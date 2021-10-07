India conducts 14,31,819 COVID tests in last 24 hours

A total of 14,31,819 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today.

A total number of 57,86,57,484 tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, India reported 22,431 fresh COVID-19 cases, 24,602 recoveries, and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

So far, 92,63,68,608 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

( With inputs from ANI )

