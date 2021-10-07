India conducts 14,31,819 COVID tests in last 24 hours
A total of 14,31,819 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today.
A total number of 57,86,57,484 tests have been conducted so far.
Meanwhile, India reported 22,431 fresh COVID-19 cases, 24,602 recoveries, and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
So far, 92,63,68,608 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
