India conducts over 10 lakh COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours

Over 10 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of samples tested for the coronavirus infection in the country so far stands at 64,13,03,848, which includes 10,12,523 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that India reported 6,990 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 1,00,543.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor