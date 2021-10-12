India conducts over 11 lakh COVID-19 tests in last 24 hrs

With over 11 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours across India, the country's testing capacity has been ramped up extensively and it has conducted 58,50,38,043 tests so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 11,81,766 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Monday informed that India reported 18,166 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest in over 7 months.

