India conducts over 13 lakh COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours

With over 13 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests conducted so far crossed 58.76 crores, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

As per the research body, a total of 13,01,083 samples were tested on Wednesday. With this, the total samples tested up to October 13 touched 58,76,64,525.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry informed 18,987 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

