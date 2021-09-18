India creates history by administering over 2.50 COVID-19 vaccine doses on PM Modi's birthday

With over 2.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, India created a world record of the highest number of COVID jabs in a day on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday on Friday.

As per data available on CoWIN at 11:55 pm, India had administered nearly 2.49 crore vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, the country also clinched, "World's Fastest Vaccine Drive" title by jabbing 466 doses per second today.

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya extended his greetings to the citizens of the country and termed the achievement as a "golden chapter" in history.

"Congratulations India! India has created history on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. By administering more than 2.50 crore vaccine doses, a golden chapter has been written in the history of the country and the world. Today's day was in the name of health workers," tweeted the Minister in Hindi.

The country surpassed the highest record set by China of inoculating the most number of people, 2.47 crore, in a day.

Earlier, the Prime Minister also lauded the efforts of the health care workers of the country.

Lauding this achievement, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Every Indian would be proud of today's record vaccination numbers. I acknowledge our doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare and all front-line workers who have toiled to make the vaccination drive a success. Let us keep boosting vaccination to defeat COVID-19."

To boost the morale of the health care workers across the country, Health Minister also made a surprise visit to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Friday and appreciated the work of these workers.

( With inputs from ANI )

