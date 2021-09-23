India cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 84 crore doses

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 84 crore doses on Thursday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"In a landmark achievement, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 84 Crore landmark milestone (84,08,21,190) today," read a press statement from the Ministry.

More than 65 lakh vaccination doses have been administered as of 7 PM.

"The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," the statement added.

Today, a total of 37,18,633 received their first dose of the vaccine while 28,07,799 people got their second dose.

Till date, a total 62,24,19,377 people have been administered the first dose of vaccine, while 21,84,01,813 people have been given both doses of vaccine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 via video conferencing. To ramp up the speed of vaccination, the 'new phase of universalisation' of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

