India exported over 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 100 countries this year: PM Modi

Laying thrust on developing indigenous capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has exported more than 65 million doses of COVID vaccines to nearly 100 countries this year.

The Prime Minister, who inaugurated the First Global Innovation Summit of the Pharmaceuticals sector via video conferencing, said India believes in the well-being of the entire humankind.

"Our definition of wellness is not limited by physical boundaries. We believe in the well-being of the entire humankind. And, we have shown this spirit to the whole world during the COVID-19 global pandemic," he said.

"We exported lifesaving medicines and medical equipment to over 150 countries during the initial phase of the pandemic. We have also exported more than 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 100 countries this year," he added.

The Prime Minister said that India has a large pool of scientists and technologists with a potential to take the industry to greater heights. He added that this strength needs to be harnessed to "Discover and Make in India".

"Our vision is to create an eco-system for innovation that will make India a leader in drug discovery and innovative medical devices. Our policy interventions are being made based on wide consultation with all stakeholders," the Prime Minister said.

Global Innovation Summit aims to bring together key Indian and international stakeholders from the government, industry, academia, investors, and researchers to discuss and strategize priorities to foster a thriving innovation ecosystem in the pharmaceuticals industry in India. It will also highlight the opportunities in the Indian pharma industry that has huge growth potential.

The two-day summit will have 12 sessions and over 40 national and international speakers will deliberate on a range of subjects including the regulatory environment, funding for innovation, industry-academia collaboration, and innovation infrastructure.

( With inputs from ANI )

