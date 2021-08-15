India fully prepared to deal with all situations at border: BSF DG

India is fully prepared to deal with all situations at the border and Pakistan's attempts to infiltrate weapons via drones would be failed with the help of technology, Border Security Forces DG SS Deswal said on Sunday during a bike rally at the Attari-Wagha border.

"We're acting as per bilateral agreement of ceasefire at present. We are fully prepared to deal with all situations, he said.

"With the help of technology, we will be able to prevent all these activities across the border," he added as Pakistan has been attempting to infiltrate weapons and drugs in India through drones.

As the Taliban is advancing into more Afghan cities, BSF DG said that when we prepare our security plan for the border we keep into consideration all situations emerging across the border.

Last week, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had said that there were incidents of 664 ceasefire violations and cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan till June end this year.

A maximum of 380 incidents of ceasefire violation and cross-border firing were reported in January this year followed by 278 in February, one in April, three in May, and two in June. [ANI]

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor