India has potential to become 'content sub-continent' of world: Anurag Thakur

The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur impressed upon the National Film awardees to grab the opportunity for making India a "content sub-continent" of the world.

Thakur while stressing the need to find out ways to reach out to not just those who have the means to spend money for entertainment but also to reach out to those who could not persuade the film industry to use resources to reach out to tier 3 cities or to villages.

Speaking at the 67th National Film Awards, the Union Minister asked the industry to realise the role India can play in generating content for the world.

"India is a land where everyone in the world wants to come to shoot films. India has the potential to become the content subcontinent of the world, be it graphics or other content. And it's an opportunity for all of us to use it," added Thakur.

The Minister recalled when big screens were shut, small screens and web series helped people sail through tough times.

"All of you helped all of us sail through (the COVID-19 lockdown). The COVID-19 pandemic posted challenges before the world but I am happy that we overcame that and administered 100 crore vaccines. It is because of this we have been able to meet in person and not virtually," said Thakur.

The minister asked the industry to think of the person who stood outside cinema halls to make them heroes they are.

"It is your responsibility to show evil practices and work on social issues. Are you trying to reach out to the person who is going to come to watch you? How many can spend so much money to come to multiplexes?" asked Thakur.

The minister urged the awardees to explore if they can work out a formula for the screening of their movies at smaller screens in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

"We need to work on taking entertainment to the poor. This will also reflect on your movies as well," added the minister.

The Minister congratulated actor Rajinikanth for receiving the Dada Saheb Phalke award.

The I&B minister also announced the launch of a platform for the best 75 creative minds of the country.

"As India completed 75 years of independence, 75 creative minds of tomorrow will be chosen and will take care of their needs and provide them with a platform, where the gap between those popular and those new to the industry will come to nought. Our industry is seen as soft power. How do you want to portray India to the world depends on you," said the minister while stating that states are competing to ease the process for shooting films," he said.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too wants to make the state a hub of film production," added the minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

