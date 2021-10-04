India International Trade Fair will display undying spirit of businesses through COVID pandemic: Piyush Goyal

The 40th edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2021 will display the undying spirit of businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic, said Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday.

IITF 2021 will be held from November 14 to November 27 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Taking to Twitter Goyal said, "Export potential key focus at 40th India International Trade Fair to be held from November 14-27. 14-day mega event at revamped Pragati Maidan to display undying spirit of businesses through the pandemic and efforts to build Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, this year the trade fair's theme will be "Atmanirbhar Bharat" with a focus on economy, export potential, infrastructure supply chain, demand and vibrant demography.

The event is organised as integral part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava"-commemorating the 75th year celebration of India's Independence in newly built halls of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) as well as in the existing halls at Pragati Maidan.

"The fair also manifests the undying spirit of business fraternity who faced tremendous challenges due to the pandemic. Significantly, the theme reflecting their determination to showcase the excellence of brands and create a new opportunity for growth and attain self-reliance in sectors like agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), power, tourism, etc," reads the official statement of the Ministry.

IITF with B2B and B2C components is one of the largest integrated trade fairs in the South Asian region. The format of IITF has business; social, cultural and educational dimensions that are weaved together where visitors and exhibitors, media persons, marketing professionals, social activists, NGOs, etc all converge to explore their objectives.

