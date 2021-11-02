India logs 10,423 fresh COVID-19 cases, 443 deaths in last 24 hrs

India reported 10,423 fresh COVID-19 cases and 443 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

With the addition of new cases, the active caseload of the country now stands at 1,53,776, which is the lowest in 250 days. The country's active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases reported so far, currently at 0.45 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020.

With 15,021 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, a total of 3,36,83,581 people have recovered from the virus so far. The country's recovery rate stands at 98.21 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate, which has remained less than two per cent for the last 39 days, is 1.16 per cent. The daily positivity rate, which remains less than two per cent for the last 29 days and below three per cent for 64 consecutive days now, stands at 1.03 per cent.

A total of 4,58,880 people in the country have succumbed to the virus so far.

India has so far conducted over 61.02 crores (61,02,10,339) COVID-19 tests including 10,09,045 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 1,06,85,71,879 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

