India logs 28,591 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India recorded 28,591 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative covid count to 3,32,36,921, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

Presently, there are 3,84,921 active cases in the country. In the last 24 hours, 20,487 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala only.

According to the ministry, a total of 338 people succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 4,42,655 in the country.

As a sign of relief, India recorded 34,848 recoveries in the past 24 hours and the recovery tally has gone up to 3,24,09,345.

Currently, the overall recovery rate in the country stands at 97.51 per cent.

The daily positivity rate of the country stands at 1.87 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 2.17 per cent.

India has substantially ramped up its COVID-19 testing capacity wherein over 54 crore tests have been conducted so far.

In the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 73.82 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries to date.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor