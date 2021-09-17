India logs 34,403 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

India has recorded 34,403 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally of the infection to 3,33,81,728, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday.

Of these, Kerala recorded 22,182 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the active cases in the country now stands at 3,39,056, which account for 1.02 per cent of total COVID-19 cases in India.

As many as 320 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. The tally of the COVID-related deaths has gone up to 4,44,248, the ministry said.

With 37,950 people recovering from the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally has gone up to 3,25,98,424. The recovery rate is currently at 97.65 per cent.

The daily positivity rate in India stands at 2.25 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 1.97 per cent.

India has substantially ramped up its COVID-19 testing capacity wherein over 54,77,01,729 tests have been conducted so far, including 15,79,761 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Meanwhile, India has administered 77,24,25,744 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine under the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. A total of 63,97,972 COVID vaccine doses were administered on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

