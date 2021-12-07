India logs 6,822 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, lowest in 558 days

India recorded 6,822 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. This is the lowest number of fresh cases of infection reported by the country in the last 558 days.

Out of the new COVID-19 cases recorded across India, Kerala recorded 3,277 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, the active caseload in the country has now reached 95,014 which is the lowest in the last 554 days.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the active cases in the country account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.27 per cent which is the lowest since March last year.

With 10,004 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recovery tally in India now stands at 3,40,79,612. The Recovery rate is currently at 98.36 per cent.

The daily positivity rate (0.63 per cent) is less than 2 per cent for the last 64 days while the weekly positivity rate (0.28 per cent) is less than 1 per cent for the last 23 days.

As many as 220 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,73,757.

Meanwhile, 128.76 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

