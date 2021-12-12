India logs 7,774 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

With 7,774 new COVID-19 cases reported in India in the last 24 hours, the active caseload in the country now stands at 92,281, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the country witnessed as many as 306 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. As many as 4,75,434 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

8,464 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,41,22,795. The recovery rate is currently at 98.36 per cent which is the highest since March 2020.

"The daily positivity rate (0.65 per cent) is less than 2 per cent for the last 69 days. The weekly positivity rate (0.70 per cent) is less than 1 per cent for the last 28 days," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, 65.58 crore samples have been tested for the presence of the virus so far.

Over 132.93 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor