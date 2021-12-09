India pays tributes to Gen Bipin Rawat as nostalgic posts pour in on social media

The tragic demise of Chief Of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 defence personnel in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash has shaken the nation. Several officials, dignitaries and celebrities among others shared their memories with General Rawat on social media platforms.

Ambassador of India to Bhutan, Ruchira Kamboj, on her Twitter handle, "Special prayer ceremony led by Bhutan's King and his father The Fourth King In Thimphu this morning for CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife. Indian envoy to Bhutan @Indiainbhutan@RuchiraKamboj also present."

In a viral video, CDS General Bipin Rawat was seen sharing a light moment with the army officers.

Artists are showcasing their creativity to pay tributes to General Rawat. An artist paid his tributes to General Rawat by cutting a leaf to create the CDS' portrait. Another artist from Amroha, Zoyab Khan, paid tributes to General Rawat, with 8 feet-large charcoal portrait.

Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor took to their respective Twitter handles to pay tributes to General Rawat and shared their photos with the Chief of Defence Staff.

Anupam Kher, tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of CDS #GenBipinRawat, his wife and 11 more military officers. Had the good fortune of meeting Rawat many times. He had amazing audacity and unfathomable love for the country. Shaking hands with him, "Jai Hind" would come out naturally from the heart and tongue!"

"A shocking and devastating loss. Sending our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families. I am honoured to have met Gen Bipin Rawat. Om Sadgati," tweeted Anil Kapoor.

Other celebrities who took to social media to pay their condolences to CDS Rawat, his wife and 11 defence personnel killed in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash included Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt, Tamannah Bhatia and Lata Mangeshkar.

Congress leader and columnist Salman Nizami also shared a picture with the CDS on Twitter and said, "Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat Ji - brave son of soil. Sad to lose a gentleman and a top soldier in such tragic circumstances. The nation owes you a debt."

The mortal remains will be kept at the Mortuary of Army Base Hospital till the completion of positive identification formalities.

Civilians can pay tribute to CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat from 1100-1230 hours at CDS Karaj marg residence tomorrow.

The last rites will be held in Delhi on Friday with full military honours. A funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday.

"Military personnel can pay respects between 1230-1330 hours. Thereafter, the mortal remains will be taken in a gun carriage for the funeral in Delhi Cantt Brar Square," the Indian Army added.

The last rites of Brig LS Lidder's who passed away in the military chopper crash will be held at 0915 hours at Delhi Cantt tomorrow.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others, who were on board IAF's Mi-17V5 helicopter, died in the crash on Wednesday.

The mortal remains were today brought to Madras Regimental Centre from Military Hospital, Wellington in Nilgiris district. People paid floral tribute to the deceased here.

The government today ordered a 'tri service' enquiry into the accident. The enquiry will be headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.

Both Houses of Parliament observed two-minutes silence on the demise of 13 people.

A total of 14 people were on board the IAF's helicopter. Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash and is presently on life support in Military Hospital, Wellington.

Those who died in the crash include General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

Their names are Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor