India records 8,774 new COVID-19 cases, 621 deaths in last 24 hrs

As many as 8,774 new COVID-19 cases and 621 deaths were recorded across India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

The active caseload in the country has now reached 1,05,69, which is the lowest in the last 543 days.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the active cases in the country account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.31 per cent which is the lowest since March last year.

With 621 new deaths, the death toll has climbed to 4,68,554.

While 9,481 people have recovered from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate in India stands at 98.34 per cent, the highest since March last year. The cumulative recovery has mounted to 3,39,98,27.

The daily positivity rate (0.80 per cent) is less than 2 per cent for the last 55 days while the weekly positivity rate (0.85 per cent) is less than 1 per cent for the last 14 days.

Meanwhile, 121.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

