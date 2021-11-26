India reports 10,549 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths

India reported 10,549 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

With this, the active cases stand at 1,10,133. The active caseload now accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.32 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

According to the Health Ministry as many as 9,868 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovery tally in the country has gone up to 3,39,77,830. The recovery rate stands at 98.33 per cent.

As many as 488 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the country in the last 24 hours.

"Daily positivity rate (0.89 per cent) less than 2 per cent for last 53 days. Weekly positivity rate (0.89 per cent) less than 1 per cent for last 12 days," the Ministry said.

So far, 63.71 crore total tests have been conducted so far.

120.27 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor