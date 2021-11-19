India reports 11,106 new Covid-19 cases, 459 deaths in last 24 hrs

India reported 11,106 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With this, India's active caseload stands at 1,26,620. The active cases now account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.37 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

With 12,789 people recovering in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally has gone up to 3,38,97,921. The recovery rate is currently at 98.28 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The country also reported 459 deaths in a day.

As per the health ministry, the daily positivity rate stands at 0.98 per cent. It has remained below 2 per cent for the last 46 days while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.92 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the last 56 days.

India has tested 62.93 crore samples for Covid-19 so far.

More than 115.23 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

