India reports 11,903 new COVID-19 cases

India reported 11,903 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry.

India's active caseload stands at 1,51,209, which is the lowest in 252 days. Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and is currently at 0.44 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020.

With 14,159 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 3,36,97,740. Consequently, the recovery rate is currently at 98.22 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is 1.11 per cent and it has remained below 2 per cent for last 30 days. The weekly positivity rate is 1.18 per cent, which also remained less than 2 per cent for last 40 days.

As per the ministry, 61.12 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 107.29 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor