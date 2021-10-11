India reports 18,132 new cases, lowest in 215 days

By ANI | Published: October 11, 2021 09:24 AM2021-10-11T09:24:03+5:302021-10-11T09:35:02+5:30

India reported 18,132 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 215 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this, the country's active caseload now stands at 2,27,347, which is the lowest in 209 days.

Also, the active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and are currently at 0.67 per cent, the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.00 per cent, which is also the highest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, 95.19 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

