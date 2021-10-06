India reports 18,833 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

India reported 18,833 new cases and 24,770 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active caseload stands at 2,46,687, the lowest in 203 days.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to 5th October is 57,68,03,867 including 14,09,825 samples tested yesterday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor