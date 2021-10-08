India reports 21,257 fresh COVID-19 cases

By ANI | Published: October 8, 2021 09:30 AM2021-10-08T09:30:38+5:302021-10-08T09:40:02+5:30

India reported 21,257 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

India reports 21,257 fresh COVID-19 cases | India reports 21,257 fresh COVID-19 cases

India reports 21,257 fresh COVID-19 cases

Next

India reported 21,257 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With this, the active cases in the country stand at 2,40,221, which is the lowest in 205 days.

As per the ministry, the recovery rate is currently at 97.96 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, 93.17 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Ministry Of Health And Family WelfareHealth and family welfare ministryMinistry of health and familyMinister for health and family welfareMinistry of health and family welfare ministryThe health and family welfareIndian health ministryHealth ministry of bangladeshBangladesh ministry of health and family welfare