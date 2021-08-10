India reports 28,204 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 147 days

With 28,204 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India on Tuesday recorded the lowest daily cases in 147 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. It today stands at 3,88,508, which is the lowest in 139 days. The active cases constitute 1.21 per cent of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020.

With the new cases, the COVID case tally in India has reached 31,998,158.

Of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,11,80,968 patients have already recovered from COVID-19 and 41,511 recovered in the last 24 hours.

India also recorded the highest ever recovery rate which currently is at 97.45 per cent.

The death toll has mounted to 4,28,682 including 373 new deaths.

The weekly positivity rate also remained below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.36 per cent. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 1.87 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 15 consecutive days.

The testing capacity in the country has been substantially ramped up with 48.32 crore tests conducted so far.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 48,32,78,545 samples were tested up to August 9, of which, 15,11,313 samples were tested yesterday.

The cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 51,45,00,268 of which doses 54,91,647 were administered in the last 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

