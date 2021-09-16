India reports 30,570 new COVID-19 cases, Kerala adds over 17,000 infections

India reported 30,570 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cases in the country to 3,33,47,325, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Of the new infections, Kerala recorded 17,681 COVID cases.

The country has been reporting less than 50,000 cases of COVID infection for 81 consecutive days now, the ministry said.

India's active caseload now stands at 3,42,923. The active cases account for 1.03 per cent of total cases.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.93 per cent has remained less than 3 per cent for the last 83 days now. The daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.94 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 17 days. The recovery rate is 97.64 per cent.

With 38,303 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries have climbed to 3,25,60,474.

As many as 431 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 4,43,928.

India has substantially ramped up its COVID-19 testing capacity wherein over 54.77 crore tests have been conducted so far.

In the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 76,57,17,137 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till date of which 64,51,423 were administered in the last 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor