India reports 30,941 fresh COVID-19 infections, 350 deaths

India reported 30,941 new COVID-19 cases and 350 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in the country to 4,38,560.

Notably, of the total new cases recorded in the country, Kerala reported 19,622 new COVID cases and 132 deaths on Monday.

On Sunday, India reported 42,909 new COVID-19 cases and 380 related fatalities.

As many as 36,275 patients recovered in the country from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,19,59,680. The current recovery rate is at 97.53 per cent.

The active number of COVID cases stands at 3,70,640 which accounts for 1.13 per cent of the total cases.

The total number of samples tested till today is 52.15 crore. The current positivity rate is at 2.22 per cent.

Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, India has administered over 64.05 crore vaccine doses so far, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor