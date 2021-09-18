India reports 35,662 new COVID cases in last 24 hrs, over 55.07 Cr samples tested so far

India reported 35,662 fresh COVID-19 cases and 281 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

The country's active caseload stands at 3,40,639 which accounts for 1.02 per cent of total COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 33,798 recoveries from the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,26,32,222. The recovery rate is currently at 97.65 per cent.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.46 per cent less than 3 per cent for the last 19 days.

Over 55.07 crore samples were tested for COVID-19 so far till Friday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research on Saturday.

"Of the total 55,07,80,273 samples that were tested so far, 14,48,833 samples were tested on Friday," added ICMR.

This comes a day after, India on Friday created a world record by administering the highest-ever single day COVID-19 vaccine doses with over 2.5 crore jabs given in a day on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

( With inputs from ANI )

