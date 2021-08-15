India reports 36,083 fresh COVID-19 cases and 493 deaths

India reported 36,083 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 15 update. As many as 493 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 37,927 in the same period, the August 15 update stated. The total cases now stand at 3,21,92,576. Total recoveries have jumped to 3,13,76,015.



Active cases are 3,85,336. Meanwhile, death toll has mounted to 4,31,225.The total number of vaccinated in the country now stand at 54,38,46,290, including 73,50,553 in last 24 hrs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India takes pride in having the world's largest vaccination programme and over 540 million people have already taken Covid vaccines. "We can say with pride that the world's largest COVID vaccination programme is going on in India," he said on Independence Day.

Maharashtra reported the most 179 new deaths, as per the August 15 update, followed by Kerala (105), Odisha (66),Tamil Nadu (34), Karnataka (25). Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths today. At the state level, Kerala continues to lead the charts with a little more than 1.8 lakh active cases. It is incidentally the only state that remains above the one lakh mark.