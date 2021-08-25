India reports 37,593 new COVID-19 infections, over 24,000 cases in Kerala

India reported 37,593 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours with Kerala contributing to a majority of 24,296 fresh infections.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, 648 new fatalities pushed the cumulative toll to 4,35,758.

The total caseload in the country climbed to 3,25,12,366 including 3,22,327 active cases. Active cases now account for less than 1 per cent of the total cases and is currently at 0.99 per cent.

Cumulative recoveries rose to 3,17,54,281 after 34,169 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovery rate has gone up to 97.67 per cent.

A total of 51,11,84,547 samples were tested up to August 24. Of which, 17,92,755 samples were tested yesterday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The week positivity rate currently stands at 1.92 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 61 days whereas the daily positivity rate at 2.10 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 30 days.

Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 24,296 COVID-19 positive cases, the highest single-day spike by any state/Union Territory in the country on Tuesday. The state also registered 173 Covid fatalities.

Earlier on August 16, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Kerala and discussed the public health response to COVID-19 in the state with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George.

As a part of the ongoing vaccination drive in the country, the total beneficiaries vaccinated across the country reached 59,55,04,593 including 61,90,930 who received shots in the last 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

