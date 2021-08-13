India reports 40,120 COVID-19 cases in a day, with 585 deaths

India reported 40,120 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 13 update. As many as 585 new deaths has been reported with the total toll now exceeding fatality numbers now standing at 4.3 lakh. Active cases of Covid-19 declined to 385,227 in the same period, according to data released by the health ministry at 8am. The number of people who have recuperated from the coronavirus disease surged to 31,302,345, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it said. The national Covid-19 recovery rate improved to 97.45 per cent.

Kerala continues to top the charts with 21,445 infections. Maharashtra 6,388, followed by Andhra Pradesh (1,859), Tamil Nadu (1,964), Karnataka (1,857), West Bengal (747) and Delhi (49). Maharashtra reported the most 208 new deaths, as per the August 13 update, followed by Kerala (160), Odisha (67),Karnataka (30), Tamil Nadu (33). On the vaccine front, India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 52,95,82,956 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 57,31,574 in the last 24 hours. As many as 19,70,495 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total number of tests so far to 48,94,70,779, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

