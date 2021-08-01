India reports 41,831 new COVID cases, 541 deaths in past 24 hours

India recorded 41,831 cases of Covid-19 and around 541 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours, ending Sunday morning. The country's recovery rate now stands at 97.37 per cent. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 39,258 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,08,20,521. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,10,952, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,24,351. So far, India has administered a total of 47,02,98,596 doses. On Saturday , 60,15,842 doses of Covid vaccine were administered.231 of the total 541 deaths in the last 24 hours were reported from Maharashtra and 80 from Kerala. The daily case count has remained over 40,000 for the fifth straight day. Kerala has reported 20,624 cases.