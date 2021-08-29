India reports 45,083 new cases, 460 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 45,083 new cases and 460 deaths in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 AM on Sunday. With 35,840 recoveries in the same period, the active caseload stands at 3,68,558. The nationwide recovery rate is currently at 97.53 percent. The surge in daily cases has been driven by a recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Kerala. According to the health ministry, Kerala now accounts for more than half of all the active Covid-19 cases in the country, followed closely by Maharashtra.

Kerala reported 31,265 cases on Saturday alone. The state has continued to register more than 30,000 coronavirus infections for 4 consecutive days.As a result, India saw an increase of 8,783 cases in the active case count on Sunday. Cumulatively, India's active cases have climbed to 3,68,558. On the vaccine front, over 63 crore COVID-19 vaccines doses have been administered in India so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. It also said, over 65 lakh jabs were given on Saturday alone.

