India reports 8,774 new Covid cases, 621 deaths

New Delhi, Nov 28 India on Sunday reported 8,774 fresh Covid cases and 621 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Sunday morning.

The recovery of 9,481 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,39,98,278. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.34 per cent, highest since March 2020.

The total death toll has climbed to 4,68,554.

The active caseload stands at 1,05,691. Active cases presently constitute 0.31 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 10,91,236 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 63.94 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.85 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 14 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.80 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 55 days and less than 3 per cent for 90 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 82,86,058 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 121.94 crore as of Sunday morning.

More than 22.83 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Sunday morning.

